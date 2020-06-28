Man, 18, shot in the back in alley in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was in an alley about 4:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 67th Place when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This shooting was one of dozens in Chicago over the weekend. Ten-year-old Lena Nunez was inside her house in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night when a bullet smashed through a window and killed her. One-year-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon when bullets ripped through his mother's car in Englewood.