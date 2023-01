A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.