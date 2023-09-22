Man, 19, charged in armed robbery in Gresham

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.

Kewyon Irving, 19, was accused of being a part of a group who robbed a 33-year-old man at gunpoint around 2:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria Street, according to police. Irving was arrested minutes later and a gun was recovered.

Irving was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.