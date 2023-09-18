Man, 19, dies in head-on crash in Zion

A driver died after crashing head-on into another vehicle Friday afternoon in north suburban Zion.

An SUV and a sedan crashed head-on around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lewis Avenue, according to Lake County officials.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the sedan, 19-year-old Andrew Gonzalez, died in the emergency room at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy conducted on Monday determined Gonzalez, of Zion, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

Zion police continued to investigate the cause of the crash.