Man, 19, facing four felony charges for looting and burglary in August

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Uptown
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Uptown man is facing felony burglary and looting charges, according to Chicago police.

Kameron Moore is facing four felony counts each of burglary and looting, police said.

Moore was arrested Thursday about 10:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, after being identified as a person who looted and burglarized businesses Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North Wells Street, police said.

He was appeared in bond court Friday.

