Man, 19, killed in Brainerd shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot several times around 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of West 93rd Street, according to police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A witness told police the suspect got into a black sedan after the shooting and fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.