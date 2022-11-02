Man, 19, shot in Gresham

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives.