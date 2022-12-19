Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.