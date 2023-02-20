Man, 2 children killed after being shot on I-57 in Morgan Park

Three people are dead, including two children, after being shot while traveling inside a vehicle on Interstate 57 in Morgan Park Sunday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., six people were traveling in a vehicle near I-57 and 116th Street when shots were fired at the car, Illinois State Police said.

At least 32 shots were fired and multiple people were shot.

The driver managed to exit at 111th Street, where police and fire officials were able to transport the victims to area hospitals.

A man and two children, a girl and a boy, were pronounced dead.

The expressway where the shooting took place was shut down for nearly six hours as a result.

No offenders are in custody at this time.