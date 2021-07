A 20-year-old man died after he was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 57.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. near Wentworth Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, according to state police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Dayvon Snell.

Advertisement

State police did not provide any additional information.