Man, 20, fatally shot in Englewood

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 7:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 159th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released yet by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Witnesses told police the victim was shot at by three gunmen who fled the scene in a silver sedan.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.