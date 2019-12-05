Man, 20, missing from Austin

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old man who has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Quinton Hunt was last seen Nov. 22 in the 1500 block of West Linder Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Hunt is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.