Man, 20, missing from Englewood

A 20-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Clint Baker was last seen Oct. 12 in the 6500 block of South Green Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Baker is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

