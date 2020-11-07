Man, 20, shot to death in West Rogers Park in Chicago

A man was shot to death Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the man, 20, was in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of North Oakley Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the flank and the arm, and taken to St Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the man.

Area Three detectives are investigating.