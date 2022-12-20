Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.