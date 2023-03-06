Man, 20, wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was outside around 8:47 a.m. when a vehicle drove past and someone inside started shooting in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue, according to police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody pyas Area Four detectives investigate.