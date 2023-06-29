Man, 20, wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the groin Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.
The 20-year-old was walking around 5:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in a white van started shooting in his direction, police said.
The victim was shot once in the groin and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.