Man, 21, fatally shot in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood

The Brief A 21-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and police are investigating with no suspects currently in custody.



A man was shot and killed early Thursday in the Oakland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was shot twice around 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Officials have not yet released his identity.

Officers went to the block where the shooting took place and discovered gunfire damage to several vehicles.

Police said the circumstances around the shooting are unclear. Witnesses reportedly refused to cooperate with officers.

No one has been taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.