Man, 21, found fatally shot on ground in Roseland

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Roseland Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of South Princeton.

At about 11:36 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

They discovered a 21-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back and left shoulder, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are currently in custody.