Man, 21, shot after refusing to hand over belongings in Hermosa

A man was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery early Friday in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalks around 2:11 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue when two people approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, police said.

The man refused and was shot once in the thigh as the suspects fled the scene, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.