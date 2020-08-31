Man, 21, shot dead at a Shell gas station in Humboldt Park, 2nd man wounded

One man was shot to death and another was wounded Friday night at a gas station Friday in Humboldt Park.

They were at a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road around 8:30 p.m. when someone drove up and shot them, the Chicago police said.

Jamil Williamson, 21, was struck multiple time and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Humboldt Park.

Autopsy results ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, 20, later showed up at the same hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to a shoulder, according to the police, who said he was in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.