Man, 21, shot during robbery in Englewood

A man was shot and robbed Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police officers found the 21-year-old around 3:33 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Normal Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim told police he was shot at by a male who robbed him of his belongings, according to CPD. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.