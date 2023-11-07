Man, 21, shot in Englewood

A man was shot by a group of gunmen Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 21-year-old approached a dark-colored vehicle around 10:20 a.m. when three people inside flashed guns and started shooting around 10:21 a.m. in 6400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The gunmen drove off in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.