Man, 21, shot in Grand Crossing

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:57 a.m. when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, police said.

He was shot once in the leg and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.