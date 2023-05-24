Man, 21, shot on Chicago's South Side

A 21-year-old man was shot while walking in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street around 11:30 p.m. when an unknown person began firing multiple shots.

The victim was struck in the back and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

He refused to answer any questions related to the incident, according to police.

The victim is known to law enforcement. Area detectives are investigating.