Man, 21, shot in Portage Park backyard

A man was shot during an argument Thursday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was arguing with two people in a backyard around 9:30 p.m. when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at him in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot several times and was taken to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.