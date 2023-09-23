Man, 22, boards bus after being shot in Jackson Park

A man who was shot boarded a bus before being taken to the hospital Saturday evening near Jackson Park.

The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. when three males approached and one of them started shooting in the 1900 block of East 67th Street, police said.

The victim was shot in the groin and boarded a bus that was traveling westbound on 67th Street. He was later taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.