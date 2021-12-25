Man, 22, charged with attempted 1st degree murder after trying to disarm officer: Police

article

A 22-year-old man is accused of attempted first degree murder after trying to disarm a Chicago police officer, police said.

According to police, Lewis Bennett, 22, is facing the felony charge after he was identified as the offender who battered and attempted to disarm an on duty Chicago police officer.

Bennett was taken into custody on Friday, police said.

Police said no additional information is available at this time.