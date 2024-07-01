Man, 22, dies after being pulled from water near Montrose Beach

A man died after was pulled from Lake Michigan on Monday morning near Montrose Beach.

The 22-year-old man was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water around 4:30 a.m. near the 4500 block of North Simonds Drive, police said.

Paramedics took him to Weiss Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. Detectives are launching a death investigation pending autopsy results, police said.