A 22-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was walking about 1:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a man dressed in all black approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was struck in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.