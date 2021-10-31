Man, 22, shot in his living room in Chicago Lawn

A 22-year-old man was shot while in his living room in Chicago Lawn early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Campbell.

According to police, the victim was in the living room of his home around 1:16 a.m. when he heard multiple shots followed by glass shattering.

The shots fired passed through the living room window and struck the man in the shoulder. He also suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.