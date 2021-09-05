Man, 22, shot in back of the head by motorcycle riders in Logan Square

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head while traveling in a vehicle in Logan Square early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue less than 30 minutes after a man was found fatally shot just two miles south.

The man was in the rear seat of a vehicle at about 12:10 a.m. when two unidentified motorcycle riders road alongside the vehicle and began shooting. The suspects then fled the scene.

The man was shot in the back of the head and is listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody.