A 22-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., he was in a parked vehicle in the 6200 block of South Park Shore East Court, when someone in a passing SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

