Man, 22, shot to death in Little Village

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was standing outside a parking lot just after midnight when a white car pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

The victim was struck once in the head and twice in the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.