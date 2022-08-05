Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.

He drove himself to Rush University Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.