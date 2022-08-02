Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor

A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.

He was shot once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital by the driver of his vehicle, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.