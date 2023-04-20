Man, 23, charged with robbing woman at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side

article

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery last March in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Laparis Sutton, 23, was arrested Wednesday

He is accused of stealing property from a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 4900 block of West Madison Street, police said.

Sutton was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.