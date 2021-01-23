Man, 23, critically hurt in Morgan Park shooting

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvis, back, leg and hand, police said. A friend brought him to Trinty Hospital but he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No further details about the shooting are known, as the man did not cooperate with officers.

Area Two detectives are investigating.