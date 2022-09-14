Man, 23, faces aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was seriously injured in crash

A 23-year-old man faces an aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was injured when he crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle Monday.

Jai A. Cuevas has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm.

At about 4:33 a.m. Monday, an IDOT maintenance truck was stationary with emergency lights activated and was providing traffic control for a prior crash on Interstate 94 in Cook County.

At this time, a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on I-94 and struck the rear end of the IDOT maintenance truck.

A woman, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the IDOT maintenance truck, a man of unknown age, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver or the Chevrolet and two male passengers also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later identified as Cuevas.

All individuals involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

While investigating, Illinois State Police determined that Cuevas was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the DUI charge against Cuevas Tuesday.

His bond was set at $600,000.