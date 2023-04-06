Man, 23, shot and critically wounded near Chicago park

A man was shot and critically wounded near a park Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 23-year-old was approached by several gunmen who started shooting at him around 10:30 p.m. near River Park in the Albany Park neighborhood., police said.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 3100 block of West Carmen Avenue.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.