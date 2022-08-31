Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in the knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.