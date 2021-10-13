Man, 24, charged in Chicago shooting that killed 7-year-old Serenity Broughton

Chicago police announced charges Wednesday in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl and injured her 6-year-old sister in August on the Northwest Side.

Aireon Luster, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on Wednesday in suburban Riverside at his grandmother's home, Chicago police said.

On August 15, Serenity Broughton and her little sister Aubrey were shot while sitting inside a car getting ready to go to dinner. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on a Sunday outside the girls’ grandparents’ house on West Grand Avenue.

Serenity died from bullet wounds to her chest and torso. Aubrey was hit in the chest and armpit, but survived.

Aireon Luster and Serenity Broughton

Neither the girls nor their mother were the intended targets, police said.