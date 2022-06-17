Man critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police found the 24-year-old who was shot once in the leg around 3:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Baltimore Avenue, officials said.

He was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The victim was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer additional questions.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.