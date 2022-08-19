Man dropped off at Oak Lawn hospital in critical condition after being shot in back

A man, 24, was shot in the back while in a car with several others Friday morning.

The victim was in critical condition when he was dropped of at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn at 2:34 a.m.

The address of where the incident actually occurred is currently unknown.

Area One Detectives are speaking to a person of interest and investigating the circumstances at this time.