Man, 24, missing from West Pullham

A 24-year-old man has been reported missing from West Pullham on the Far South Side.

Keywon Doyle was last seen Sunday in 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent bike trails.

Doyle, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.