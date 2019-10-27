Man, 24, shot and killed in Austin

article

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:35 p.m., he was standing outside of a business in the 5900 block of West Division Street, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up to him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet confirmed the man’s death.

Area North detectives are investigating.