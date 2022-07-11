Man, 24, shot dead while walking dog in Chicago alley

A man was fatally shot while walking his dog Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was walking his dog in the alley around 1:47 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5300 block of South Seeley Avenue, police said.

He was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head, torso and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.