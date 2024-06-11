Man, 24, shot during argument in Jeffery Manor

A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was arguing with someone he knew just before midnight in the 9600 block of South Bensley Avenue when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.