Man, 24, sitting outside shot and killed in Chicago: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in East Garfield Park. Police say the gunman opened fire while the victim was sitting outside. No arrests have been made.



A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 11:06 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man was sitting outside when another man approached and began firing. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The shooter ran from the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.