Man, 24, shot to death in Homan Square

A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was crossing the street after midnight in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he shot at by a group of people, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.